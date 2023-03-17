Here’s how US banking crisis will impact India; key things to know

Safety of depositors' wealth in India

While the failure of SVB and Signature Bank raises questions about the safety of depositors' wealth globally, such failures are unlikely in the Indian system. The RBI has classified State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank as Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs), requiring them to earmark additional capital and provisions to safeguard their operations. This classification ensures that these banks are better equipped to handle any potential risks and are less likely to fail.