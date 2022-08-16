Here's how you can get 'Medicine from the sky' in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh government has successfully launched the first flight of drone service, 'Medicine from the sky' from Seppa to Chayang Tajo in East Kameng district on Monday.
Arunachal Pradesh government has successfully launched the first flight of drone service, 'Medicine from the sky' from Seppa to Chayang Tajo in East Kameng district on Monday. Chief Minister Pema Khandu made this announcement on his official Twitter handle.
"Drone Services Launched: Guided by vision of Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji to make India world's drone hub, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh has decided to conduct a pilot project of using drones in healthcare, agriculture & disaster management in collaboration with @wef," the Chief Minister tweeted.
He expressed his happiness on the successful launch of this technology and said that the pilot project 'Medicine from the sky' is being rolled out on the 76th Independence Day of India.
"Based on the field assessment report, a pilot project 'Medicine from the Sky' is being rolled out on the occasion of Independence Day from Seppa, East Kameng district. As part of ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, happy to have virtually launched the pilot project," he tweeted.
The Chief Minister also informed that the project has been funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and executed by Bengaluru-based startup Redwing Labs.
"The pilot project funded by USAID and executed by Redwings Labs shall provide a clear picture on operational issues, financial feasibility and regulatory issues, based on which our govt shall make a policy and take steps for phased adoption of this emerging technology," he added.
Pema Khandu shared a video of the drone flight's launch and wrote, "Successful launch of the first flight of drone service - 'medicine from the sky' from Seppa to Chayang Tajo in East Kameng district."
Union Civil Aviation Minister had earlier said that India will soon witness a higher number of industries embracing drone technology to make India a global drone hub by 2030. He added that the government will enable the continuity of this accelerated drone adoption by easing drone regulations and through drone literacy via programs such as Drone Shakti and Kisan Drones.
