Here's how you can save money by booking a ‘circular journey’ in Indian Railways

There is a lot of hassle and cost involved in booking multiple tickets while going a sightseeing vacation or a pilgrimage trip. Indian Railways offers a solution to this problem in form of 'Circular journey tickets'. Here is how you can get a cheaper and hassle free journey
A huge part of passengers in Indian Railways is constituted by people going on a pilgrimage, recreational vacation or a work related engagement and such passengers usually return to their source station soon. Indian Railways offers an option to passengers to book a circular journey with up-to 8 stoppage points giving them an advantage to bypass the hassle of booking multiple tickets and paying multiple fares.
What are ‘Circular Journey Tickets’?
Indian Railways offers the option to book ‘Circular Journey Tickets’ if any passenger wants to travel widely for a pilgrimage or for sightseeing.
These tickets offer you unique travel flexibility, as they are issued for all journeys (other than regular routes) which begin and end at the same station. A maximum of eight break of journeys will be admissible on these tickets.
'Standard Circular Journey Tickets' are also offered by Zonal Railways. These cover popular destinations for the convenience of tourists. The details of route, fare etc., for these tickets can be obtained from nominated stations in each Zonal Railway. Passengers can purchase these tickets if any one of the standard routes suits their convenience.
Another option is to inform the Zonal Railways about the itinerary and 'Circular Journey Tickets' can be drawn up to suit the requirements. This facility is available in all Classes.
No 'Standard Circular Journey Tickets' are issued by Southern Railways, only non-standard ‘Circular Journey Tickets’ as per the itinerary given by the passengers are issued by the Southern Railways.
A ‘Circular Journey Ticket’ is charged for as two single journeys, the length of each single journey being taken as half of the total distance.
Advantages of booking a ‘Circular Journey Ticket’
You can take advantage of telescopic rates with ‘Circular Journey Tickets’, which are significantly less expensive than standard point-to-point fares. These prices are determined using mail and express fares.
You save time and hassle by using these tickets instead of having to book separate tickets for each leg of the journey.
40% concession for male Senior Citizens and 50% concession for female Senior Citizens are granted on the cost of the ‘Circular Journey Tickets’ when travelling a minimum distance of 1000 kms.
Booking procedure for 'Circular Journey Tickets'
Once your itinerary is planned out, a passenger can approach the Divisional Commercial Managers of the Division or Station Managers of certain major stations to which the journey commencing station belongs.
The Divisional Commercial Manager or the station authorities will then calculate the cost of the tickets based on your itinerary. Additionally, in the format specified, he or she will inform the concerned Station Manager of the situation. By submitting this form to the booking office of the station where you plan to begin your journey, you can purchase ‘Circular Journey Tickets’.
After purchasing the ‘Circular Journey Ticket’, you must approach the Reservation Office to reserve your accommodation for various laps of your journey. You will then be issued reserved tickets for the journey.
After purchasing the ‘Circular Journey Ticket’, you must approach the Reservation Office to reserve your accommodation for various laps of your journey. You will then be issued reserved tickets for the journey.