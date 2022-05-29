Here's how govt is planning to decorate the walls of new Parliament

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Tata Projects Limited is constructing a new Parliament building
Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Limited is executing the redevelopment work of the Central Vista Avenue
India's new Parliament which is expected to be ready by October this year, the walls of it are likely to get adorned with paintings of eminent women from history and mythology.
According to a report in Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication, paintings of Sita, Draupadi, Razia Sultana, etc are likely to grace the walls of the new Parliament.
An official told the daily that on the occasion of India's 75 years of Independence, the Centre is planning to display the images of 75 women from Vedic Times to 1947.
As part of the Central Vista project, the Central government is constructing a new Parliament building at Rajpath, Delhi. The Centre is also building new residences for the Prime Minister, Vice President, and central secretariat buildings that will house nearly 51 ministers.
The list of women that are likely to be featured on the walls of Parliament could be: Ahilya Holkar, the 18th century Maratha queen, Draupadi, the wife of the five Pandavas in the Mahabharata, Sita, the wife of Ram from the Ramayana, and poets and sages from the Vedic age, the daily added.
“One of the first women to fight against the practice of burqa, Sugra Mirza, may also be featured," an anonymous official said.
Central Vista Project:
Tata Projects Limited is constructing a new Parliament building. Larsen & Toubro Limited has been awarded the contract for the construction and maintenance of the first three buildings of the Common Central Secretariat.
Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Limited is executing the redevelopment work of the Central Vista Avenue stretching from Vijay Chowk to the India Gate.
A Jharkhand-based firm, Kamladityya Construction Pvt Ltd, had been awarded the contract for constructing a vice president enclave.
The redevelopment of the Central Vista envisages a new parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the 3-km Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate, new office and residence of the prime minister, and a new vice-president enclave.
