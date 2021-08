Here's what India's top cardiologist said on re-opening of schools amid Covid-19

Cautioning the government against re-opening of schools, Medanta Chairman and Managing Director Dr Naresh Trehan on Sunday said they should wait for two-three months till the children get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Earlier this month, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved Zydus Cadila's DNA vaccine for emergency use in adults and children aged 12 years and above. It is considered a timely move amid warnings of an upcoming third wave in the country.

His comments comes at a time when the Delhi government announced to re-open schools in the city from September 1 for classes 9-12.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Trehan said, “I believe that we should be a lot more cautious. And the fact is that the vaccine is now around the corner because the drug controller just approved the Zydus vaccine. So even if people get one dose, we know that the protection goes up 30 per cent to 50 per cent."

“So, we should be patient for another two-three months till the vaccine arrives, children get vaccinated, and then they should be allowed to go to school but it seems we are in a rush right now to open schools."

"In US, schools opened but even after vaccination many children got infected. The Association of Paediatrics in the US says that the number of cases after the schools have reopened has gone up from 38,000 per week in July to 180,000 per week in August," he added.

If too many children fall sick, we don't have facilities to take care of them

Talking of an strategy that can be followed, Dr Trehan told ANI, Primarily, all the students should be vaccinated when they go to school.

“Apart from this, there should be proper ventilation, and all the precautions of social distancing and masking should be followed 100 per cent."

"There is a warning from Florida, which says that the hospitals are full with children, and they don't have any facilities left. So, we have to look at it in perspective for India where children are not being vaccinated at all. We also have to take this fact into consideration that we may or may not have the luxury of open spaces," said Dr Trehan.

Reminding about the need for sufficient infrastructure and health facilities for children, Dr Trehan said, “If a high number of children fall sick we don't have the facilities in India, to actually take care of them."

“We don't have, we are gearing up but we're still a long way away from having good facilities because we don't have enough doctors who are paediatrics, enough ICUs for children and ventilators, We are preparing and the government is trying to ramp up the availability of all the facilities as fast as possible."

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.