"I am from Delhi and Delhiites have the concept of living in a kothi (bungalow). In Mumbai, the concept is to live in apartments, but in Delhi, even if one is not well off, they still own a small bungalow. When I came to Mumbai, I was already married and was living in a small apartment with my wife Gauri. My mother-in-law would keep saying, 'You live in such a small house.' Eventually, when I saw Mannat, it felt like that Delhi wala kothi and so I bought it and that was the most expensive thing I bought," NDTV quoted Radio Mirchi interview of SRK.

