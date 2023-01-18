Here's what world's 4th richest actor Shah Rukh Khan bought as most expensive thing2 min read . 03:53 PM IST
- In the list of world's richest actors, the Bollywood king ranks fourth with a net worth of 770 million dollars.
Ranked as fourth in a list of 8 richest actors in the world, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's net worth is 770 million dollars, according to World of Statistics.
The actor, ranked above Hollywood star Tom Cruise, has bought the most thing, Asked upon what he bought, the King Khan in an 2019 interview with Radio Mirchi revealed that Mannat is "the most expensive thing" he bought.
"I am from Delhi and Delhiites have the concept of living in a kothi (bungalow). In Mumbai, the concept is to live in apartments, but in Delhi, even if one is not well off, they still own a small bungalow. When I came to Mumbai, I was already married and was living in a small apartment with my wife Gauri. My mother-in-law would keep saying, 'You live in such a small house.' Eventually, when I saw Mannat, it felt like that Delhi wala kothi and so I bought it and that was the most expensive thing I bought," NDTV quoted Radio Mirchi interview of SRK.
On each birthday and on the occasion of Eid, the King Khan does a meet and greet ritual with his fans at his house Mannat.
Earlier, in 2022, SRK's wife SRK's wife Gauri Khan even designed a new nameplate for the entrance door of Mannat. "The main door of your home is the entry point for your family and friends. So the name plate attracts positive energy... we chose a transparent material with glass crystals that emit a positive, uplifting and calm vibe," she wrote.
In the list of world's richest actors, Jerry Seinfeld leads the list with a net worth of $1 Billion, followed by Tyler Perry and Dwayne Johnson. The Bollywood king ranks fourth with a net worth of 770 million dollars. Tom Cruise is in the 5th spot with $620 million.
