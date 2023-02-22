The United States visa officials have recently said that India is their number one priority and reiterated that the visa waiting time period is gradually getting reduced.

Fred Dixon, president, and CEO of NYC & Company, New York City’s official destination marketing organisation said that the US administration is working on expediting new US visa applications by taking several measures.

Dixon who was on visit to India recently said there has been some speeding up in the renewal of the 10-year US visa which now takes as little as two weeks, similar to pre-pandemic days.

Similarly, on Wednesday, US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Visa Services in the Bureau of Consular Affairs Julie Stufft said, "India is the number one priority that we are facing right now. We are absolutely committed to getting out of this situation. Anyone in India seeking a visa appointment or visa have to wait for that's not certainly our ideal".

Here's how the US is reducing visa waiting time for Indians:

1. Last month, the US Mission in India launched the "Special Saturday interviews day" to reduce the waiting time for first-time visa applicants.

2. The US embassy in Delhi and consulates in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Chennai were opened on Saturday for the consular operation to accommodate applicants who require in-person visa interviews.

3. US visas. The US visa officials said that more officers from Washington and other embassies will visit India to expedite the processing capacity between January and March this year.

4. From fall, the US will start a visa stamping programme domestically within the US for visa renewals, including H- and L-1 visas.

5. The Department of the State is also expanding its interview waiver process for some temporary workers and students. According to Julie Stufft said, "All the non-visitor time or student-visa have very low wait times and that is really key. Our H1-B and F students' wait times were just as high almost six months ago and so we brought down the wait time".