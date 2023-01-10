What women entrepreneurs need to shine in the MSME sector? Experts explain

However, several women entrepreneurs remain unaware of these schemes. Even those who are aware, lack clarity on specific features of these schemes. And the low uptake of products by women has led several banks to discontinue the schemes. “Overall, these government schemes have played a significant role in supporting and promoting women entrepreneurs in India by providing access to financing and other resources. However, some on-ground implementation issues hinder the uptake and efficiency of these initiatives. There is still limited awareness of the accessibility of these schemes among a significant section of women entrepreneurs. This is further complicated by complex application processes for some government schemes, which can be time-consuming and discourage some women entrepreneurs from applying," the CEO of Kinara Capital said.