Up to 80% of Indian professionals plan to shift jobs in 2023, and they are especially interested in positions that pay fairly and permit a sensible work-life balance and degree of flexibility. The rate of hiring in India was 23% lower in December 2022 compared to December 2021, according to LinkedIn's economic graph data.

One of the main reasons why workers are being pressured to hunt for a new job because they need more money is the rising cost of living and the desire for financial security. Professionals who want a better work-life balance may be more interested in changing jobs.

Using 2,007 workers who were at least 18 years old, Censuswide conducted consumer research between November 30, 2022, and December 2, 2022. According to the report, 88% of professionals between the ages of 18 and 24 are considering a change, compared to 64% of those between the ages of 45 and 54.

According to the survey, 32% of professionals stated they feel more confident in their skills and believe they can land a better job.

When asked if they would feel confident applying for other jobs if they were to leave their position, more than 78% of workers responded in the affirmative, as per the report.

The Indian workforce is depending on their own abilities to advance and thrive despite challenging economic situations. According to LinkedIn career expert Nirajita Banerjee, professionals have undoubtedly accumulated a pool of resilience since the pandemic, as seen by their preparedness for the coming year.

Professionals are looking for the ideal position that pays fairly and gives a good work-life balance and flexibility, according to Banerjee. As per the study, professionals are actively looking for opportunities to advance their careers and investing in their talents despite the uncertain economic times that lie ahead.

Professionals must invest in themselves by developing transferable abilities that will increase their versatility and ability to adapt to diverse tasks as the future stays dynamic, Banerjee said.

A total of 365 million people have added skills to their LinkedIn profiles in the last year, a 43% growth year over year. This is a wise strategy for securing a successful and long-lasting career, Banerjee added.

