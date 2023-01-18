Here’s why 80% of Indian professionals plan to shift jobs this year2 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 01:49 PM IST
Four in five professionals in India are considering a job change in 2023. Let's check out the reasons why.
Four in five professionals in India are considering a job change in 2023. Let's check out the reasons why.
Up to 80% of Indian professionals plan to shift jobs in 2023, and they are especially interested in positions that pay fairly and permit a sensible work-life balance and degree of flexibility. The rate of hiring in India was 23% lower in December 2022 compared to December 2021, according to LinkedIn's economic graph data.