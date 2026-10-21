Here's why Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party dissolves its entire Kannauj district unit, removes several office-bearers

Ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav reportedly dissolved its entire Kannauj district unit and removed several office-bearers.

Why did SP dissolve its entire Kannauj district unit? The action came after a party programme failed to draw the crowd expected by its leadership.

According to News18, a PDA workers’ conference (PDA refers to Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak — the backward classes) was organised at the SP office in Kannauj by state president Shyamlal Pal.

What was planned as a workers’ gathering instead became a talking point after videos from the venue showed a striking mismatch between the number of leaders on stage and people in the audience, the report added.

A large number of chairs at the programme remained empty. A video clip that surfaced on social media showed party leaders sitting on the stage with comparatively few workers in front of them.

Political significance Dissolving the SP's entire Kannauj district unit holds significance as the seat is represented by Lok Sabha MP and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and has been one of the most important constituencies associated with his family.

Akhilesh and his wife, Dimple Yadav, have both represented the seat at different times.

A programme organised by the state president had failed to attract a substantial gathering in the constituency of the SP chief himself.

What went wrong in Kannauj? According to the News18 report, the conference was attended by local leaders and office-bearers, but the expected mobilisation at the grassroots level was lacking.

The incident also brought into focus a perception within the local organisation that some leaders consider their proximity to Akhilesh Yadav an advantage.

According to the account surrounding the incident, this has sometimes created a distinction between influential local leaders and ordinary party workers, News18 reported.

The Kannauj meeting exposed that disconnect in a highly visible way.