Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has shared a video of an elephant in which he compared the country's economy with the animal. The 30-second video showcases an elephant that is striving to cross a wood log fence in a forest area despite its bulky body. Ultimately, the elephant successfully finds a way out.

Sharing the video, Anand Mahindra wrote that that the Indian economy is exactly like the elephant in the video that dares to always find a way out even during difficult times.

"The Indian economy is often referred to as an Elephant. More recently it was termed a Tiger as its growth sped up. Well, even if it’s an Elephant, this shows that you should never count us out; we always find a way no matter how awkward-to get over hurdles in our way!" the business magnate wrote on Twitter.

The tweet has gone viral now and several netizens agreed with Anand Mahindra's point of view. The tweet has garnered more than 12,000 likes and has been watched by more than 1,70,000 people.

On user wrote, "Elephant also means it has extreme strength, balance, hugeness. It is usually calm but when someone angers it, it will take extreme measures. Elephant also has great long term memory (vedas, traditional medicine are all still relevant)".

Another Twitter user responded to Mahindra's tweet saying, "Elephants far outlive tigers & if it's an elephant with this will power, we rather remain elephants. After all even mass contributes to momentum and not just velocity".

