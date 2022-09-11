As per the government statement, while the pass percentage of Class 10 increased from 81.27% to 97.29%, the pass percentage of Class 12 increased from 96.29% to 98.21%
Delhi government schools recorded an increase of 16% in pass percentage in the CBSE Class 10 after the compartment examination, an official statement said on Sunday. Additionally, the statement issued by the government said that while the pass percentage of Class 10 increased from 81.27% to 97.29%, the pass percentage of Class 12 increased from 96.29% to 98.21%.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the students and the teachers for the results of CBSE compartment exams, noting that “India has never seen such spectacular results at government schools in the last 75 years. Many congratulations to all the students, parents and teachers."
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also said the students have performed “exceptionally" despite the impact of the pandemic in the last two years. “Due to Covid during the last 2 years, there was an adverse impact on students' education as well as their mental and emotional well-being. However, despite this, students have performed extraordinarily well in the compartment examinations," he said.
Sisodia said the academic session 2021-22 was disrupted due to Covid-19 and there was a "significant reduction" in learning opportunities for students. "While our students performed brilliantly in this year's exam, some could not pass in one or two subjects and had to reappear in compartment examinations. This result will surely boost their confidence and propel them to do better in their studies," he said.
Meanwhile, in another development, NCERT has issued guidelines for schools which include setting up of a mental health advisory panel, school based mental health programme and pedagogical support to ensure mental well- being of students and engaging parents are among others.
The guidelines for "Early identification and intervention for mental health problems in school going children and adolescents" have been released by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) following a mental health survey among school children.
The survey report launched last week cited exams, results and peer pressure among major factors for stress and anxiety among school students. "Schools generally are seen as spaces where communities of learners have been expected to develop in a safe and secure environment.
