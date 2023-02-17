In what is seen as a big victory, for Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, the Election Commission of India on Friday recognized it as the real Shiv Sena and also allowed the faction to have the party's traditional symbol "bow and arrow."

The commission allowed the Uddhav-led Shiv Sena faction to retain the name and symbol which was assigned to it before the assembly by-polls in the state. In October 2022, the Election Commission assigned 'Shiv Sena — Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray' name and "flaming torch" as the poll symbol to the faction.

Why Eknath Shinde faction got the Shiv Sena name and symbol?

In a 78-page order, the three-member commission made several observations and detailed about several tests like the “Test of Party Constitution" and Test of Majority".

While making observations on the “Test of Party Constitution" the commission observed that the 2018 amendment to the constitution of Shiv Sena confers widespread powers of making various organizational appointments on a single person, and was therefore undemocratic in nature.

"To put in nutshell, the party Constitution envisages the President nominating the Electoral College that is to elect him. This goes against the spirit of democracy and negates the very purpose for which the entire exercise was carried out," the commission said.

The Election Commission analyzed various facts related to the “Test of Majority" and concluded that MLAs backing Shinde got nearly 76% of votes polled in favor of the 55 winning candidates of the Shiv Sena in the Maharashtra assembly elections of 2019.

The commission noted that the MLA's backing Uddhav-led faction of Shiv Sena received just 23.5% of the votes.

The Election Commission made some strong observations on the importance of democratic principles in the constitution of political parties which helps avoid such conflicts.

“In the absence of such democratic internal structures, internal disputes are bound to create rifts and factions leading to determination of the question by the Election Commission under the Symbols Order. However, by the time a dispute comes to the Commission, the Party Constitutions are often seen to have been mutilated to undemocratically appoint people from a coterie as office bearers without any election at all," the Election Commission said.

“Such party structures fail to inspire confidence of the Commission and the Commission is forced to ignore the numerical strength of opposing factions in the Organisational Wing altogether despite being conscious of its importance and role as the building block of the party," the commission order added.

“This seemingly unjust situation is often a creation of the party itself which failed to create a robust Constitution that provides for democratic structures within the party and also to protect the Constitution when it was amended to allow undemocratic methods of appointments," the order said.