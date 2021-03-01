Here's why Haryana minister Anil Vij won't take Covid-19 vaccine

As the government widens the Covid-19 vaccination drive from Monday, Haryana health minister Anil Vij has said that he will not get inoculated as he does not need it.

"The vaccination programme is being opened for the people today. There should be hesitation in people regarding getting vaccinated. However, I will not be able to receive a dose as after contracting Covid-19, my antibody count has reached 300, which is a lot. The trials vaccine may also have a role to play in this. So, I don't need the vaccine right now," Vij wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

आज आम जनता के लिए कोरोना वैक्सीन शुरू होने जा रही है । सब को निस्संकोच लगवानी चाहिए । मैं तो नही लगवा पाऊंगा क्योंकि कोविड होने के बाद मेरी एंटीबाडी 300 बनी है जोकि बहुत ज्यादा है । शायद मैंने जो ट्रायल वैक्सीन लगवाई थी इसमे उसका भी योगदान हो । मुझे अभी वैक्सीन की जरूरत नही है । — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) March 1, 2021

The minister had taken a trial dose of Bharat Biotech's coronavirus vaccine 'Covaxin' at a hospital in Ambala on 20 November. He had offered to be the first volunteer for the third phase trial of Covaxin, which started in the state.

However, following this, he tested positive for coronavirus on 5 December last year and was hospitalised.

He later clarified that he had received only the first shot of the two-dose Covaxin and antibodies in the human body develop only after 14 days of getting the second dose.

PM Modi receives vaccine

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday was inoculated with the first shot of a home-grown Bharat Biotech's coronavirus vaccine Covaxin.

After Modi took the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the PM wrote on Twitter: "Took my first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against Covid-19."

Addressing the hesitancy over the Covid-19 vaccine, PM Modi appealed to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine.

"Together, let us make India Covid-19 free," he said.

The second phase of the country's vaccination campaign against the coronavirus infection to vaccinate those over 60 and those over 45 with comorbidities started today.

India, which has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in the world after the United States, has so far vaccinated close to 12 million health and front-line workers.





