Here's why IndiGo aircraft reported engine stalls warning mid-air

The IndiGo aircraft was cruising to its destination without any difficulty and the Mumbai-bound plane took off as per schedule from Guwahati airport at 6.32 am in the morning today.
After a jet of Boeing 777 aircraft, passing in the opposite direction of IngiGo's A320 airplane, created wake turbulence mid-air, an engine 1 stall warning was issued for a moment to IndiGo flight 6E-6812, said an official as quoted by the news agency ANI.
Sources told ANI that the wake turbulence arose due to the large jet aircraft crossing in the opposite direction of the Indigo aircraft. However, the Federation Aviation Administration (FAA) had already mentioned that the wake turbulence can be negligible or sometimes it can be disastrous.
"A wake turbulence encounter in a flight can either be negligible or sometimes catastrophic. The impact of wake turbulence depends on the weight, wingspan, size of the originated aircraft, distance from the originated aircraft, and point of vortex encounter," the FAA said in an official statement.
In addition to this, it also stated that during wake turbulence, pilots are always prepared for turbulence in the sky as their role is very important in dealing with the situation at that time, as per ANI reports.
It can also impose rolling moments exceeding the roll-control authority of encountering aircraft, causing injury to occupants and damage to aircraft, the FAA said, adding that the pilots should always be aware of the possible wake turbulence encounter when flying through the wake of another aircraft in the opposite direction and adjust the path accordingly.
IndiGo has reported the incident to India's aviation regulatory body, Director General Civil Aviation (DGCA), about the incident and there was no damage to the plane and passengers. The company further refused to make any official comment on the above incident.
