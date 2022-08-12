Here's why it took Anand Mahindra a minute to get the joke in this meme. See here1 min read . 12 Aug 2022
- Anand Mahindra shared the meme with a caption explaining that his reaction to the meme made his wife jump out of her chair
Tech savvy Anand Mahindra on Friday took to Twitter to share this hilarious meme with netizens noting why exactly it took him a while to figure out. The Mahindra Group Chairman shared with netizens the funny meme in order to not let anyone miss out on the fun. Anand Mahindra shared the meme with a caption explaining that his reaction to the meme made his wife jump out of her chair, “Maybe it’s Friday & my mind is slowing down for the oncoming weekend because it took me a minute to get the joke. When I did, I laughed out so loudly my wife jumped out of her chair…." This would be a good time to have a look at the meme for yourself and see if you understand the joke in it.
Tech savvy Anand Mahindra on Friday took to Twitter to share this hilarious meme with netizens noting why exactly it took him a while to figure out. The Mahindra Group Chairman shared with netizens the funny meme in order to not let anyone miss out on the fun. Anand Mahindra shared the meme with a caption explaining that his reaction to the meme made his wife jump out of her chair, “Maybe it’s Friday & my mind is slowing down for the oncoming weekend because it took me a minute to get the joke. When I did, I laughed out so loudly my wife jumped out of her chair…." This would be a good time to have a look at the meme for yourself and see if you understand the joke in it.
Interestingly, the meme features two glasses of juice, while one of them has ice in it, the other glass doesn’t. So the joke here is that the glass filled with the liquid and ice is called ‘juice’ and the other glass with just the liquid is called ‘ju’, and this is because, there is no ice in the other glass, hence, ‘ju’ minus the ‘ice’. Netizens were quick to pick on the meme and came out with their own responses.
Interestingly, the meme features two glasses of juice, while one of them has ice in it, the other glass doesn’t. So the joke here is that the glass filled with the liquid and ice is called ‘juice’ and the other glass with just the liquid is called ‘ju’, and this is because, there is no ice in the other glass, hence, ‘ju’ minus the ‘ice’. Netizens were quick to pick on the meme and came out with their own responses.