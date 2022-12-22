Here's why long Covid causes smell loss for years

Here's why long Covid causes smell loss for years2 min read . 01:40 PM IST
- In a new study, scientists have uncovered details about the reason behind the loss of smell
Loss of smell is one of the symptoms of Covid-19 infection, but if it remains for years before it becomes concerning. In a new study, scientists have uncovered details about the reason behind the loss of smell.
According to scientists from Duke University, the reason why some people, who were infected with long Covid, fail to recover their sense of smell is linked to an ongoing immune assault on olfactory nerve cells.
Olfactory nerve cells are associated with our ability to distinguish scents and smells.
Doctors analysed nasal tissue from Covid patients facing problems with their sense of smell had inflammation-driving immune cells inside the delicate nasal lining, which were potentially wiping out vital sensory nerve cells.
In the study, Goldstein and colleagues at Duke, Harvard, and the University of California-San Diego analyzed olfactory epithelial samples collected from 24 biopsies, including nine patients suffering from long-term smell loss following the Covid-19 infection.
This biopsy-based approach revealed widespread infiltration of T-cells engaged in an inflammatory response in the olfactory epithelium, the tissue in the nose where smell nerve cells are located. This unique inflammation process persisted despite the absence of detectable SARS-CoV-2 levels, the study said.
Additionally, the number of olfactory sensory neurons was diminished, possibly due to damage to the delicate tissue from the ongoing inflammation, the study said.
Goldstein said learning what sites are damaged and what cell types are involved is a key step toward beginning to design treatments. He said the researchers were encouraged that neurons appeared to maintain some ability to repair even after the long-term immune onslaught.
The findings, published in the journal Science Translational Medicine, provide an important insight into a vexing problem that has plagued millions who have not fully recovered their sense of smell after Covid-19, the study said.
Apart from focusing on the loss of smell, the findings also shed light on the possible underlying causes of other long Covid-19 symptoms - including generalized fatigue, shortness of breath, and brain fog - that might be triggered by similar biological mechanisms.
Goldstein said the findings from this study could also inform additional research into other long-Covid-19 symptoms that might be undergoing similar inflammatory processes.
