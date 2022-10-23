Here's why Pakistan fans are trending #Cheating and why they are wrong

Pakistani fans are acting as sore losers after the Super 12 T20 World Cup match. They are trending #Cheating on twitter but here's why they are wrong at all the levels
Pakistani cricket fans are outraged and trending #Cheating over Twitter after losing the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.
A Twitter user with the handle @Stylohamza1 wrote, “First a no Ball then running on a dead ball after getting bowled. #Umpires #cheating #noball #icc #worldcup #nawaz #pakistanVSindia Pakistan VS India"
The user cited a quote that allegedly came from British cricket commentator and former cricketer Nasser Hussain, "The umpires made some weird decision in favour of India today but maybe we should keep quiet and not upset ICC and BCCI."
The cricketer replied to the tweet flagging the quote to be fake. He wrote, “Probably best if you can delete this please .. it’s fake news and a fake quote and definitely not what a great game of cricket like todays deserves !! Thanks"
Click on the image to enlarge
After Pakistani fans pulled this stunt as sore losers, Indian fans also took upon Twitter to respond to their baseless logic.
Major Mukesh Kapila ,Retd (Twitter handle- @kaps_its) posted an image from Quora stating that umpires were well within established rules. He wrote, “This is the rule dear but I appreciate the game of both the team I wish both again will meet in final."
Other fans were not as humble, a user by the handle @Uk1920 sarcastically responded to the cheating claims made by Pakistani fans. The user wrote, "Earlier i have seen tweets on 3 runs thing.. Now am seeing only on No ball.. Finally at last.. Even pakastanis started reading 😂😂 and for no ball i agree.. Its not a no ball but cheating is way way a strong word.. Its a mistake😋"
