Akshata Murthy serving tea to journalists and photographers waiting outside her residence has been picked up by the Twitter users and here is why it has gone viral
The pictures of Akshata Murty serving tea to journalists and photographers waiting outside her residence has been picked up by the Twitter users and it has gone viral as the pictures came soon after Rishi Sunak launching his bid to be the next Prime Minister of United Kingdom following Boris Johnson's resignation.
This development comes as the ex chancellor Rishi Sunak had kept a low profile ever since his resignation amid the current political crisis in the UK government. As per reports, journalists waiting outside his family residence in London received a glimpse of his wife Akshata Murthy who came out to serve them tea, following several journalists and photographers gathering outside their apartment in Kensington. The photographs and video footage have now gone viral and it shows Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murthy bringing tea and biscuits out on a tray.
ITV News on Twitter shared the video of Murthy, with the caption, “after his shock resignation last night, Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murthy brings out a round of tea for journalists waiting for him to show his face."
Meanwhile, the photographs of Murthy's tea set unsurprisingly went viral on social media as netizens pointed out that the tea was served in Emma Lacey mugs which are priced at 38 pounds each ( ₹3,626), according media reports. Netizens called the move "tone deaf!! The price of that mug could feed a family for 2 days!!" as it was pointed out that the comment was a criticism of Rishi Sunak's move to raise taxes during the pandemic.
Akshata Murthy, the daughter of billionaire Infosys cofounder Narayana Murthy, had her own share of controversies after it was revealed that Akshata, who is believed to be richer than the Queen of England, had a non-domicile status and did not pay taxes to the United Kingdom government on her income outside Britain. Following the controversy, she issued a statement clarifying that she would not avail of the non-domicile status and would start paying taxes.
