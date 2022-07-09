This development comes as the ex chancellor Rishi Sunak had kept a low profile ever since his resignation amid the current political crisis in the UK government. As per reports, journalists waiting outside his family residence in London received a glimpse of his wife Akshata Murthy who came out to serve them tea, following several journalists and photographers gathering outside their apartment in Kensington. The photographs and video footage have now gone viral and it shows Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murthy bringing tea and biscuits out on a tray.