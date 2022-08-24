Here's why Sonia Gandhi along with Rahul and Priyanka heading to abroad

Congress leaders have not disclosed the date or schedule of their abroad visit, however, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address the 'Mehngai Par Halla Bol' rally in the national capital on September 4.
Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and party's interim president Sonia Gandhi will be travelling abroad for medical check-ups, informed General Secretary in charge Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday.
The party leaders have not disclosed the date or schedule of their abroad visit, however, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address the 'Mehngai Par Halla Bol' rally in the national capital on September 4.
In an official statement as quoted by news agency ANI, Ramesh said, "Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, along with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, will be travelling abroad for medical check-ups. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will address the 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally in Delhi on September 4."
Reportedly, Sonia Gandhi recently tested positive for Covid-19.
Ramesh also informed that Sonia Gandhi will also visit her ailing mother before she returns to Delhi.
On Tuesday, the Congress interim president also paid a visit to the newly-elected President of India, Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.
Meanwhile, the party is also preparing for its Kanyakumari to Kashmir "Bharat Jodo Yatra" which is scheduled to begin on September 7.
Know more about 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'
The Congress will launch the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir on September 7 in which many party workers and senior leader Rahul Gandhi will participate. This 3,500-km long padayatra will cover 12 states and two Union Territories and will be completed in about 150 days.
The Congress had earlier appealed to all to be a part of this yatra for providing an alternative to the politics of fear, bigotry and prejudice and to the economies of livelihood destruction.
A committee led by former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh had been formed to plan for the ambitious yatra that aims to spread the message of unity across India and mark the Congress party’s first pan-Indian march in Independent India.
The central planning group for the coordination of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress party’s biggest non-electoral campaign, have Digvijaya Singh, Sachin Pilot, Shashi Tharoor, Ravneet Singh Bittu, KJ George, Jothi Mani, Pradyut Bordoloi, Jitu Patwari, and Saleem Ahmed as its members.
States such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab are likely to be covered by the march, according to two leaders involved in the planning.
