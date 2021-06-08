NEW DELHI : Large websites such as Reddit, Spotify, Twitch, Stack Overflow, The Guardian, Github, Gov.UK, Hulu, HBO Max and many more have suddenly gone down, due to a glitch faced by one of the most popular content delivery networks (CDNs) in the world. The CDN provider, called Fastly, was among the best performing companies over the past years, as a result of growing remote work use cases and more.

CDNs are server groups that act as a middle-man for delivering content from service providers to users. They bring the content closer to a user, and hence speed up delivery of said content to them. According to a December 2020 report from CNBC, Fastly’s share’s rose by as much as 373% over the past year, suggesting that the company now provides services to some of the top websites.

Among those who suffered outages are names such as The New York Times, BBC, Financial Times, PayPal, Vimeo, Shopify and more. “Fastly, the CDN provider, is having a massive outage, resulting in Twitch, Pinterest, Reddit, The Guardian, and the FT returning 503 errors," tweeted Matt Taylor, product manager at the Financial Times.

The Guardian, too, issued a statement via Twitter. “The Guardian's website and app are currently being affected by a wider internet outage and will be back as soon as possible," the publication said in a tweet.

Fastly, too, has confirmed that it’s facing an outage. The company says it is “investigating potential impact" to the performance of its CDN services on its status page.

