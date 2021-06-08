Here’s why top Reddit, Spotify, Twitch and more are down

CDNs are server groups that act as a middle-man for delivering content from service providers to users. They bring the content closer to a user, and hence speed up delivery of said content to them. According to a December 2020 report from CNBC, Fastly’s share’s rose by as much as 373% over the past year, suggesting that the company now provides services to some of the top websites.

