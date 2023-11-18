Here's why Uttarkashi tunnel rescue operation was halted and when will it restart?
Uttarkashi tunnel: Rescue work to save 40 trapped workers in Uttarkashi tunnel halted due to technical issues with drilling machine. Further, an additional auger machine airlifted to resume rescue operation of workers trapped in Uttarkashi tunnel.
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: The work to rescue the 40 people trapped in the Silkyara tunnel has been halted since 17 November, after the machine developed a technical snag.
