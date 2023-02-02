Here's why WhatsApp reveals the number of accounts banned each month
In December, 36.77 lakh lakh accounts in India were banned by WhatsApp.
In December, WhatsApp banned 36.77 lakh accounts in India, a slight decrease from the previous month's total. 13.89 lakh of the blocked WhatsApp accounts in India were blocked proactively before being reported by users.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×