Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson on Wednesday announced the prices for Harley-Davidson 2021 models. The Pan America 1250 Adventure Touring motorcycle will be made available in India soon at a starting price of ₹16,90,000, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.

MODEL NAME PRICE INR (EX-SHOWROOM)

IRON 883™ ₹10,11,000

FORTY-EIGHTTM ₹11,75,000

SOFTAILTM STANDARD RS15,25,000

STREET BOBTM ₹15,99,000

FAT BOBTM 114 ₹16,75,000

PAN AMERICATM 1250 ₹16,90,000

PAN AMERICATM 1250 SPECIAL ₹19,99,000

FAT BOYTM 114 ₹20,90,000

HERITAGE CLASSIC ₹21,49,000

ELECTRA GLIDETM STANDARD ₹24,99,000

ROAD KINGTM ₹26,99,000

STREET GLIDETM SPECIAL ₹31,99,000

ROAD GLIDETM SPECIAL ₹34,99,000

Commenting on the commencement of bookings, Ravi Avalur – Head - Premium Segment Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp, said, “We are excited to open the bookings for the 2021 range of Harley-Davidson motorcycles in India. The line-up is now strengthened with the introduction of the Pan America Adventure Tourer. The 2021 model range appeals to a broader consumer segment and will ensure Harley-Davidson’s leadership in the leisure motorcycling segment."

"Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson are committed together to provide a smooth and hassle-free ownership experience to the existing and future Harley-Davidson customers in India," it said.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.