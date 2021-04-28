the Pan America 1250 Adventure Touring motorcycle will be made available in India soon at a starting price of ₹16,90,000.
Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson on Wednesday announced the prices for Harley-Davidson 2021 models. The Pan America 1250 Adventure Touring motorcycle will be made available in India soon at a starting price of ₹16,90,000, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.
Commenting on the commencement of bookings, Ravi Avalur – Head - Premium Segment Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp, said, “We are excited to open the bookings for the 2021 range of Harley-Davidson motorcycles in India. The line-up is now strengthened with the introduction of the Pan America Adventure Tourer. The 2021 model range appeals to a broader consumer segment and will ensure Harley-Davidson’s leadership in the leisure motorcycling segment."
"Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson are committed together to provide a smooth and hassle-free ownership experience to the existing and future Harley-Davidson customers in India," it said.