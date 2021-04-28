OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Hero announces price list of Harley Davidson 2021 models in India. Check details

Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson on Wednesday announced the prices for Harley-Davidson 2021 models. The Pan America 1250 Adventure Touring motorcycle will be made available in India soon at a starting price of 16,90,000, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.

MODEL NAME PRICE INR (EX-SHOWROOM)

IRON 883™ 10,11,000

FORTY-EIGHTTM 11,75,000

SOFTAILTM STANDARD RS15,25,000

STREET BOBTM 15,99,000

FAT BOBTM 114 16,75,000

PAN AMERICATM 1250 16,90,000

PAN AMERICATM 1250 SPECIAL 19,99,000

FAT BOYTM 114 20,90,000

HERITAGE CLASSIC 21,49,000

ELECTRA GLIDETM STANDARD 24,99,000

ROAD KINGTM 26,99,000

STREET GLIDETM SPECIAL 31,99,000

ROAD GLIDETM SPECIAL 34,99,000

Commenting on the commencement of bookings, Ravi Avalur – Head - Premium Segment Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp, said, “We are excited to open the bookings for the 2021 range of Harley-Davidson motorcycles in India. The line-up is now strengthened with the introduction of the Pan America Adventure Tourer. The 2021 model range appeals to a broader consumer segment and will ensure Harley-Davidson’s leadership in the leisure motorcycling segment."

"Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson are committed together to provide a smooth and hassle-free ownership experience to the existing and future Harley-Davidson customers in India," it said.

