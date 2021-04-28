Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Hero announces price list of Harley Davidson 2021 models in India. Check details

Hero announces price list of Harley Davidson 2021 models in India. Check details

Premium
Recently, Hero MotoCorp had created a new business division for the Harley Davidson business.
1 min read . 01:43 PM IST Staff Writer

the Pan America 1250 Adventure Touring motorcycle will be made available in India soon at a starting price of 16,90,000.

Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson on Wednesday announced the prices for Harley-Davidson 2021 models. The Pan America 1250 Adventure Touring motorcycle will be made available in India soon at a starting price of 16,90,000, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.

Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson on Wednesday announced the prices for Harley-Davidson 2021 models. The Pan America 1250 Adventure Touring motorcycle will be made available in India soon at a starting price of 16,90,000, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.

MODEL NAME PRICE INR (EX-SHOWROOM)

TRENDING STORIES See All

MODEL NAME PRICE INR (EX-SHOWROOM)

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

IRON 883™ 10,11,000

FORTY-EIGHTTM 11,75,000

SOFTAILTM STANDARD RS15,25,000

STREET BOBTM 15,99,000

FAT BOBTM 114 16,75,000

PAN AMERICATM 1250 16,90,000

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Covid second wave: Canada, South Korea, Singapore announce aid to India

2 min read . 01:17 PM IST
Premium

Karnataka lockdown: CM Yediyurappa appeals to people to follow Covid protocols

1 min read . 01:02 PM IST
Premium

US allows its fully vaccinated citizens to go outside without a mask

4 min read . 12:51 PM IST
Premium

How far will the second wave dent India’s economic recovery?

4 min read . 01:38 PM IST

PAN AMERICATM 1250 SPECIAL 19,99,000

FAT BOYTM 114 20,90,000

HERITAGE CLASSIC 21,49,000

ELECTRA GLIDETM STANDARD 24,99,000

ROAD KINGTM 26,99,000

STREET GLIDETM SPECIAL 31,99,000

ROAD GLIDETM SPECIAL 34,99,000

Commenting on the commencement of bookings, Ravi Avalur – Head - Premium Segment Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp, said, “We are excited to open the bookings for the 2021 range of Harley-Davidson motorcycles in India. The line-up is now strengthened with the introduction of the Pan America Adventure Tourer. The 2021 model range appeals to a broader consumer segment and will ensure Harley-Davidson’s leadership in the leisure motorcycling segment."

"Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson are committed together to provide a smooth and hassle-free ownership experience to the existing and future Harley-Davidson customers in India," it said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.