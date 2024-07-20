‘Hero’ doctor who saved man’s life with emergency CPR at Delhi Airport: ‘We work with God’s signals’

Dr Priya's swift actions saved an elderly man who was having a heart attack at Delhi Airport. She received widespread praise on social media. The appreciation was followed by a video of the incident going viral.

The ‘hero’ has now said that doctors can act according to His will while no one can replace God. She emphasised that administering Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) quickly was crucial in saving the man's life.

CPR is used when the heartbeat stops and blood flow to any body part ceases. If blood flow to the brain stops, irreversible damage begins. Dr Priya mentioned that administering CPR within a few minutes of a heart attack can improve the chances of reviving patients.

Dr Priya recounted that their flight was delayed after they had returned from the Amarnath Yatra. While they were in the food court, an elderly man at a nearby stall suddenly fell.

She added that her husband, Dr. Ramakant Goyal, was with her. Upon arrival, they found another doctor couple present. The four of them examined the patient and discovered he was unresponsive with no heartbeat or pulse.

They performed CPR. Within about five minutes, he became responsive again, with his breathing and pulse restored. They continued administering CPR.

“The first thing is that no one can take the place of God. We are able to do any work only with His signals,” Dr Priya told ANI.

The patient became stable, and his pulse rate improved after some time. She said they had called the airport staff and later confirmed that the patient's pulse and oxygen saturation were better.

Today an aged passenger at Delhi Airport suffered Cardiac Arrest❗️

Timely CPR administered by a lady co-passenger saved his life.

CPR in cardiac arrest Earlier in June, a 38-year-old HDFC Bank employee, Rajesh Shinde, died of a sudden cardiac arrest while working on his laptop. The incident, captured on camera, went viral on social media. It occurred at a bank branch in Mahoba district, Uttar Pradesh.

Shinde was not lucky enough to get CPR, which could have significantly increased his survival chances after the cardiac arrest. CPR during a cardiac arrest can potentially double or triple one’s chances of survival.