Hero Group's consumer electronics business to seek ₹200 crore external funding
Hero Electronix said it is looking to double its revenue by next year
New Delhi: Hero Electronix, a subsidiary of the Hero Group, said it will look to raise funds from external investors by the end of the year as it looks to double its revenue by next year. Hero Electronix's brand Qubo designs and markets products in the smart home and smart mobility segments, including home cameras, smart locks and a range of dash cameras. The direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand is also rapidly expanding its presence offline.