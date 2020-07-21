Hero MotoCorp announces major changes in top management

NEW DELHI: Hero MotoCorp Ltd, the country’s leading two-wheeler manufacturer, on Tuesday announced four changes in its top management

Rajat Bhargava will assume the recently created position of chief of staff in the office of chairman and chief executive, Pawan Munjal. Bhargava was earlier heading the strategy division for Global Business and Emerging Mobility Business Unit of Hero. Before joining the company, Rajat was working with consultancy firm Mckinsey as a senior partner.

Former Nissan executive, Malo Le Masson, who was heading the global product planning of Hero, will now become the head of Strategy, a company statement said.

Mahesh Kaikini, who was heading the operations of the Gurugram-based plant of the company, has now been appointed chief quality officer. Ashutosh Varma, who was in charge of sales in the west zone, has been promoted as the head of national sales.

“The Company will continue to evaluate internal talent within the organization to identify and groom them for potential leadership positions. These announcements are the first step in this direction and the organization will continue to build on this platform in future," the statement added.

The New Delhi-based manufacturer reported a 26.88% year-on-year decline in domestic wholesales in June due to covid -19 related disruptions. On a sequential basis though, the company reported a robust 300% jump in dispatches as result of recovery in demand for its entry level motorcycles in rural markets.









