Hero MotoCorp launches first electric scooter worldwide

Hero MotoCorp launches first electric scooter worldwide1 min read . 02:46 PM IST
- The company wanted to launch the product earlier, but 'we had to get it right' said company chairman Pawan Munjal
Hero MotoCorp, India's largest two-wheeler maker, on Friday launched its first electric scooter worldwid , as it looks to catch up with newer firms who have taken the lead in the country's clean mobility push.
Hero MotoCorp, India's largest two-wheeler maker, on Friday launched its first electric scooter worldwid , as it looks to catch up with newer firms who have taken the lead in the country's clean mobility push.
The company wanted to launch the product earlier, but "we had to get it right" company chairman Pawan Munjal told reporters at the launch event in the northern Indian city of Jaipur.
The company wanted to launch the product earlier, but "we had to get it right" company chairman Pawan Munjal told reporters at the launch event in the northern Indian city of Jaipur.
The new Hero Vida V1 electric scooter will be offered in two variants, which are Vida V1 Plus and Vida V1 Pro.
The new Hero Vida V1 electric scooter will be offered in two variants, which are Vida V1 Plus and Vida V1 Pro.
Hero MotoCorp's Vida V1 electric scooter will offer a range of up to 165 km on a single charge in ideal conditions, depending on the variant.
Hero MotoCorp's Vida V1 electric scooter will offer a range of up to 165 km on a single charge in ideal conditions, depending on the variant.
The prices of the Hero Vida V1 electric scooter range from ₹1.45 lakh to ₹1.59 lakh, ex-showroom, depending on the variant.
The prices of the Hero Vida V1 electric scooter range from ₹1.45 lakh to ₹1.59 lakh, ex-showroom, depending on the variant.
Apart from the launch of the Vida V1 electric scooter, Hero MotoCorp also unveiled its Vida Charging network for the customers.
Apart from the launch of the Vida V1 electric scooter, Hero MotoCorp also unveiled its Vida Charging network for the customers.