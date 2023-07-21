NEW DELHI : Hero MotoCorp Ltd is banking on growing demand for its entry level motorcycles in the 100cc and 110cc segments, as it looks to “nurture" green shoots in rural demand that began emerging in the fourth quarter of last year. Rural demand contributes to 55% of the total two-wheeler sector’s sales in India.

In its annual report, Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler maker and the largest seller of entry-level motorcycles in India, said it is keeping its price actions in the cost-sensitive segment subdued to aid higher demand, and get ahead of competition to expand its share of this market. It is also targeting production of over 6.5 million units in FY24 for domestic and export markets, up 20% over last year’s total sales of 5.4 million units.

“During the year, rural incomes have been dampened by inflationary pressures, unseasonal rains and higher commodity prices. Further, the new emission regulations have made entry-level and commuter vehicles more expensive. This has subdued rural sales. However, the last quarter of FY2022-23 has seen demand reviving and these green shoots of change hold out hope and expectations of strong demand growth in the next fiscal", the company said. “Rural demand has also started to accelerate, with entry-level or commute-friendly bikes under 110cc gaining favour", the annual report noted.

Demand for motorcycles and scooters in India is led by rural and semi-urban markets, regions that experienced challenging circumstances during the year. However, structural growth drivers remain intact, Pawan Munjal, chairman, Hero MotoCorp said.

“During FY 2022-23, we sold 5.4 million units of motorcycles and scooters, an increase from approximately 4.9 million in FY 2021-22", Munjal said.

“Although we recorded lower sales in the Entry and the Deluxe 125 cc segments, it was offset by the sales in Deluxe 100/110 cc, and the Premium segments, with an increase in market share in the below-200cc Premium segment," he said.

In the report, Hero pointed to a strong revival in rural demand in Q4. “We are nurturing these green shoots by focusing on increasing the offtake of entry-level vehicles, as well as those in the 100 cc to 110 cc segment. We have kept the entry-level price increases to the minimum, and this has enabled us to offer very competitive prices to prospective buyers". the report said.

Sales of motorcycles in the 110cc and below segment are still 39.3% below their pre-covid-19 records, while sales of mopeds have shrunk 49% by the first quarter of FY24 since then, according to data released by automotive industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

“The opportunity (in entry level motorcycles) remains exponential, as even today, the household penetration in India is less than half of the per household vehicle usage in comparable Southeast Asian countries. As the bottom of the pyramid income levels rise and demand for mobility increases, we are going to make this happen. Our role in this segment, therefore, is not only about growing market share anymore but also about growing the market size itself. Hence ‘Grow the Core’ is our new mantra", Niranjan Gupta, chief executive officer, Hero MotoCorp, said.

The company is also focussing on enhancing its share in the premium motorcycle and scooter markets, as buyers move up the value chain to prefer more high-value products, even as competitive intensity in this space intensifies.