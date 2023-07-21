Hero Moto expects rural demand jump1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 11:12 PM IST
The company is also targeting production of over 6.5 million units in FY24 for domestic and export markets, up 20% over last year’s total sales of 5.4 million units.
NEW DELHI : Hero MotoCorp Ltd is banking on growing demand for its entry level motorcycles in the 100cc and 110cc segments, as it looks to “nurture" green shoots in rural demand that began emerging in the fourth quarter of last year. Rural demand contributes to 55% of the total two-wheeler sector’s sales in India.
