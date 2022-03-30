Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Hero MotoCorp refutes report of false expense claims, calls it speculative

Hero MotoCorp refutes report of false expense claims, calls it speculative

A mismatch between income declared with the I-T dept and information from other sources such as GSTN is said to have triggered searches at Hero MotoCorp. mint
1 min read . 01:41 PM IST Livemint

The company said officials from the Income Tax department visited its offices in the previous week

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp has denied the report of the IT Department finding 1,000 crore false expense claims, saying it is speculative.

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp has denied the report of the IT Department finding 1,000 crore false expense claims, saying it is speculative.

The company said officials from the Income Tax department visited its offices in the previous week, and it has provided all support and cooperation, necessary documents and data to the authorities and will continue to do so if required.

The company said officials from the Income Tax department visited its offices in the previous week, and it has provided all support and cooperation, necessary documents and data to the authorities and will continue to do so if required.

"The allegations made in the press report are not borne out of any documents that have been served on us or our internal documents. Therefore, we categorically deny the speculative press reports," the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

"The allegations made in the press report are not borne out of any documents that have been served on us or our internal documents. Therefore, we categorically deny the speculative press reports," the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Hero MotoCorp was responding to clarification sought by stock exchanges NSE and BSE over news reports that stated "IT department finds (Rs) 1,000 crore false expenses claims by Hero MotoCorp".

Hero MotoCorp was responding to clarification sought by stock exchanges NSE and BSE over news reports that stated "IT department finds (Rs) 1,000 crore false expenses claims by Hero MotoCorp".

"We wish to clarify that officials from the Income Tax department visited our offices in the previous week. The company has provided all support and cooperation, necessary documents and data to the authorities and will continue to do so if required. As and when the tax department concludes its findings and communicates to us, we will inform the exchanges suitably," the company said.

"We wish to clarify that officials from the Income Tax department visited our offices in the previous week. The company has provided all support and cooperation, necessary documents and data to the authorities and will continue to do so if required. As and when the tax department concludes its findings and communicates to us, we will inform the exchanges suitably," the company said.

Asserting that it is a "law-abiding corporate, with robust internal financial controls", the company said its "financial statements are duly audited". 

Asserting that it is a "law-abiding corporate, with robust internal financial controls", the company said its "financial statements are duly audited". 

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!