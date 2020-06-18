GoMechanic, a technology-enabled car service startup, on Thursday announced raising an undisclosed amount from Pawan Munjal, chairman and managing director (MD) of Hero MotoCorp Ltd, the country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer. After Ather Energy, Vogo and Ola Electric, this is the fourth startup where Munjal has invested in the last two years.

This investment, made by Munjal in his personal capacity, comes in addition to the Series B round of institutional funding into GoMechanic, and will be used by the company to strengthen its technology stack, expand geography, streamline spare parts procurement and amplify brand promotion, said the company.

“Munjal’s coming on board as an investor will further enhance GoMechanic’s profile and will add to the rapid growth of the startup, which has already raised funds from prominent investors such as Sequoia Capital, Chiratae Ventures, Rohit Bansal, Kunal Bahl, Orios and Dhianu Das," the company added.

In the past two years, Munjal has been actively investing in startups in his personal capacity and most of them capture the electric mobility space.

“Having Munjal as an investor will allow us to continue our aggressive geographical expansion besides investing in technological innovation, which has always kept us ahead of the curve. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to benefit from Munjal’s depth of experience and knowledge about our automotive industry as we take confident steps to organise India’s humongous car & bike service market," said, Amit Bhasin, co-founder, GoMechanic.

