Hero MotoCorp's stock surges over 3% following release of March sales figures

Hero MotoCorp's stock surges over 3% following release of March sales figures1 min read . 01:44 PM IST
- The two-wheeler maker's stock rose to ₹2,424.50 on the BSE and to ₹2,422.75 on the NSE.
Hero MotoCorp's shares surged by over 3% during late morning trade on Monday, following the company's report of increased total sales for March.
The two-wheeler maker's stock rose to ₹2,424.50 on the BSE and to ₹2,422.75 on the NSE.
In contrast, the BSE Sensex was trading 0.10% lower at 58,934.83 points during the same time.
According to a regulatory filing made by Hero MotoCorp on Saturday, the company's total sales figures for March 2023 increased by 15% to 5,19,342 units in comparison to 4,50,154 units sold during the same period in the previous year.
Additionally, the company reported that domestic sales for March 2023 stood at 5,02,730 units, reflecting a rise from the 4,15,764 units sold in March 2022.
