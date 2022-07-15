An official announced on July 15 that heroin worth ₹362.59 crore was taken from an unclaimed shipping container by the criminal section of the Navi Mumbai police. According to the official, the container, which had come from Dubai and arrived at the Nhava Sheva port, was resting in a yard in Panvel, in the neighbouring Raigad district, off the former Mumbai-Pune Highway. He added that although the material that had been seized had initially been thought to be morphine, it later turned out to be heroin.

The container's door was discovered to contain at least 168 packages that were each filled with the narcotic and weighed 72.518 kg, according to the official. Ajvali village in Panvel, where the container was lying unclaimed, was the location of a search operation carried out by the criminal branch on Thursday in response to particular intelligence, he added. The Punjab police provided information regarding the potential movement of a drug shipment, the official said.

According to him, the shipment arrived at the Nhava Sheva port from Dubai and was headed towards Punjab via Mumbai. According to the official, marble and floor tiles were recovered when the container was examined. According to him, the contraband was allegedly destined for Punjab while the marble and floor tiles were for a consignee in Delhi.

According to Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh at a media briefing, some distortion was noticed in the metal door frame of the container, which raised the possibility that contraband may be concealed in the hollow. The substance was recovered after equipment was used to cut through the metal door frame and other frames.

According to Singh, heroin weighing 72.518 kg and worth ₹362.59 crore on the international market was recovered after a Forensic Science Lab team and NDPS detection kit examined the contents of the envelopes.

In accordance with the appropriate sections of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act), police seized the heroin and filed a FIR against the exporter, consignee, shipper, and other unidentified individuals who assisted in the export and import of the illegal material. Following numerous drug busts at the Mundra port in Gujarat, this was one of the largest drug hauls in Navi Mumbai in recent memory.

(With PTI inputs)