Heroin worth 362.59 crore found near Mumbai

An official announced on July 15 that heroin worth ₹362.59 crore was taken from an unclaimed shipping container by the criminal section of the Navi Mumbai police. According to the official, the container, which had come from Dubai and arrived at the Nhava Sheva port, was resting in a yard in Panvel, in the neighbouring Raigad district, off the former Mumbai-Pune Highway. He added that although the material that had been seized had initially been thought to be morphine, it later turned out to be heroin.

