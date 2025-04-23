’He’s got approval ratings that make me jealous’: JD Vance gushes over PM Modi’s popularity

US Vice President JD Vance expressed admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, calling him a “special person” and commenting on his impressive approval ratings.

Speaking at an event on Tuesday (April 22) in Jaipur, Vance said, "I told Prime Minister Modi last night, he's got approval ratings that would make me jealous."

His remarks came during a discussion on India-US energy ties, where he also referred to PM Modi as a "tough negotiator" who fiercely advocates for India’s industry.

Dinner with PM Modi impresses Vance's family On Monday night, Prime Minister Modi hosted the Vance family at his official residence in New Delhi, following talks with the US Vice President. Vance shared a light-hearted moment from the evening, recounting how his son Ewan, after enjoying the dinner, expressed a desire to live in India. “The food was so good and the prime minister was so kind to our three children that Ewan came up to me afterwards and said, 'Dad, you know, I think maybe I could live in India,'” Vance said, drawing laughter from the audience.

However, Vance humorously added, "But I think after about 90 minutes in the Jaipur sun today at the Great Palace, he suggested that maybe we should move to England."

Criticising previous US approaches to India In his speech, Vance also reflected on the previous US administrations' approach to India, particularly criticising the attitude of "preachiness" towards Prime Minister Modi. “Too often in the past, Washington approached Prime Minister Modi with an attitude of preachiness, or even one of condescension,” Vance said.

He emphasised that current US leaders, in contrast, seek a partnership based on respect and mutual benefit. “We’re not here to preach that you do things any one particular way,” he added.

Modi's tough negotiation style praised Vance further praised PM Modi’s negotiation skills, particularly in the context of trade discussions between the two countries. “Modi is a tough negotiator, and we respect him for that,” Vance remarked. He acknowledged that India’s focus on protecting its industries is a legitimate strategy, and contrasted it with the US’s previous failures to protect its own workers. “We don’t blame Prime Minister Modi for fighting for India’s industry. But we do blame American leaders of the past for failing to do the same for our workers,” Vance said.

Trade talks between India and the US Vance’s visit follows recent tensions surrounding trade policies, including President Trump’s decision to impose, then pause, a sweeping tariff regime affecting around 60 countries, including India.

Currently, New Delhi and Washington are engaged in negotiations to finalise a bilateral trade agreement, which is expected to address several issues, including tariffs and market access. This agreement, first discussed during PM Modi's talks with Trump in Washington, D.C., in February, aims to strengthen the trade ties between the two countries.

Vance’s family experience in India Vance’s visit to India with his family marks a personal as well as diplomatic trip. Alongside his wife Usha Chilukuri and their three children, Vance has been engaging with Indian officials and experiencing the country’s rich culture, including a visit to Jaipur’s Great Palace.