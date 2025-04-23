’He’s got approval ratings that make me jealous’: JD Vance gushes over PM Modi’s popularity

Dinner with PM Modi impresses Vance's family

On Monday night, Prime Minister Modi hosted the Vance family at his official residence in New Delhi, following talks with the US Vice President. Vance shared a light-hearted moment from the evening, recounting how his son Ewan, after enjoying the dinner, expressed a desire to live in India. “The food was so good and the prime minister was so kind to our three children that Ewan came up to me afterwards and said, 'Dad, you know, I think maybe I could live in India,'” Vance said, drawing laughter from the audience.