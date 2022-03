Hetero's biologics arm on Monday received an approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to manufacture and sell Sputnik Light Covid-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India.

The drug firm is the first biopharmaceutical firm in India to receive Manufacturing and Marketing (M&M) approval for the product manufactured locally for the prevention of coronavirus in adults aged more than 18 years, administered in a single dose of 0.5 ml, the firm said in a statement.

All other currently approved Covid-19 vaccines in India require two doses of administration, the statement read.

Sputnik Light is the first component (recombinant human adenovirus serotype number 26 (rAd26)) of Sputnik V – the world's first registered vaccine against coronavirus.

In February this year, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted emergency use permission to single-dose Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccine in India.

"Clinical data of Sputnik Light (Component I of Sputnik V) had shown significantly high titers of antibodies against COVID-19, both glycoprotein specific and virus-neutralising antibodies... Sputnik Light has also shown its neutralising activity against Omicron variant of SARS CoV-2 virus," Hetero Senior VP & Head - Clinical Development & Medical Affairs (CDMA) - Shubhadeep Sinha said.

Earlier, Sputnik V clinical trials globally showed significant protection against coronavirus, including other subtypes, he further said.

