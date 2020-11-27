Hetero Drugs to produce over 100 mln doses/year of Sputnik V vaccine in India

NEW DELHI: Pharmaceutical firm Hetero Group will manufacture over 100 million doses per year of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF)’s Sputnik V vaccine in India. The two companies plan to start the production at the beginning of 2021, RDIF said in a statement.

“While we look forward to the clinical trial results in India, we believe that manufacturing the product locally is crucial to enable swift access to patients," said B. Murali Krishna Reddy, director – international marketing at the Hyderabad-based company.

An official at the company said while Hetero does not have a dedicated manufacturing facility for vaccines, the doses will be produced at the biopharmaceutical facility in Hyderabad.

While Hetero Drugs will produce the vaccine in India, another Hyderabad-based firm, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, will be conducting the clinical trials and distributing the doses across the country after getting approval from the Drug Controller General of India.

Dr Reddy’s will soon start the phase 2 and 3 clinical trial of the Sputnik V vaccine with 100 participants for phase 2 and 1,400 for the last stage. The company expects to complete its trials earliest by March, with regulatory approvals and the launch likely in the following month, subject to success in the trials.

With no domestic production of the vaccine, the company had initially procured doses from RDIF itself earlier this month.

RDIF on Tuesday said its second interim results of the vaccine trial showed that Sputnik V is 91.4% effective in protecting people from covid-19.

The second interim results, involving 18,794 participants from Russia, were revealed a week after they were administered the second dose. Of the total participants, 39 had contracted covid-19.

RDIF said eight were part of the 14,095 participants who had received the vaccine, and 31 were from the cohort that were given placebo doses.

The efficacy rate this time is marginally lower than the 92% calculated in the first interim analysis. The second dose of Sputnik V was administered 21 days after the first dose.

The Russian sovereign fund also said three weeks after receiving the vaccine, when the volunteers had already developed a stable immune response, preliminary data indicated the efficacy rate of the vaccine could be more than 95%. However, it did not give any further details.

RDIF plans to price the Sputnik V vaccine for international markets at less than $10 per dose, or roughly ₹740, starting February. The price of the two-dose vaccine, co-developed with Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, will make the shots much cheaper than the messenger RNA vaccine candidates of American companies Pfizer and Moderna.

