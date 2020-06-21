Hetero Labs gets DGCI nod to make Gilead's remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment

BENGALURU : India's drug regulator has given Hetero Labs the green light to manufacture and market its generic version of Gilead Science's experimental COVID-19 treatment remdesivir, the Indian pharmaceutical company said on Sunday.

The drug, which will be marketed under the brand name Covifor, will likely be priced at ₹5,000 to 6,000 ($66-$79) for a 100 milligram dose, Hetero said.

The drug, which will be marketed under the brand name Covifor, will likely be priced at ₹5,000 to 6,000 ($66-$79) for a 100 milligram dose, Hetero said.

India's Cipla Ltd has also received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) to manufacture and market the drug, according to a media report.

Cipla and DGCI were not immediately available for comment.

Gilead Sciences Inc signed non-exclusive licensing pacts last month with five generic drugmakers based in India and Pakistan to expand the supply of its COVID-19 treatment.

The pacts allow Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Cipla, Hetero Labs, Mylan NV and Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd to make and sell the drug in 127 countries.

Topics Coronavirus