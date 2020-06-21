Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Hetero Labs gets DGCI nod to make Gilead's remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment
The pacts allow Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Cipla, Hetero Labs, Mylan NV and Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd to make and sell the drug in 127 countries

Hetero Labs gets DGCI nod to make Gilead's remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment

1 min read . 05:31 PM IST Sabahatjahan Contractor , Reuters

The drug, which will be marketed under the brand name Covifor, will likely be priced at 5,000 to 6,000 for a 100 milligram dose, Hetero said

BENGALURU : India's drug regulator has given Hetero Labs the green light to manufacture and market its generic version of Gilead Science's experimental COVID-19 treatment remdesivir, the Indian pharmaceutical company said on Sunday.

India's drug regulator has given Hetero Labs the green light to manufacture and market its generic version of Gilead Science's experimental COVID-19 treatment remdesivir, the Indian pharmaceutical company said on Sunday.

The drug, which will be marketed under the brand name Covifor, will likely be priced at 5,000 to 6,000 ($66-$79) for a 100 milligram dose, Hetero said.

The drug, which will be marketed under the brand name Covifor, will likely be priced at 5,000 to 6,000 ($66-$79) for a 100 milligram dose, Hetero said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

India's Cipla Ltd has also received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) to manufacture and market the drug, according to a media report.

Cipla and DGCI were not immediately available for comment.

Gilead Sciences Inc signed non-exclusive licensing pacts last month with five generic drugmakers based in India and Pakistan to expand the supply of its COVID-19 treatment.

The pacts allow Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Cipla, Hetero Labs, Mylan NV and Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd to make and sell the drug in 127 countries.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated