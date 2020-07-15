Hetero starts supply of coronavirus drug Covifor, generic version of Remdesivir

Hetero Healthcare Ltd is supplying 60,000 vials of Covifor, generic version of Remdesivir injection in the country from July 13 to 20, Press Trust of India reported. On June 21, Hetero had announced that it had received the manufacturing and marketing approval for the investigational antiviral medicine ‘Remdesivir’ from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for the treatment of Covid-19. Hetero’s generic version of Remdesivir will be marketed under the brand name Covifor in India.

Covifor has been launched under a licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc.

Covifor has been launched under a licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc.

The drug is available in 100 mg vial (Injectable). It needs to be administered intravenously in a hospital, critical care setting, under the supervision of a registered medical practitioner.

Out of 60,000 vials, Maharashtra, which has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, will get 12,500 followed by Delhi and Telangana with 10,000 and 9,000 respectively, Press Trust of India said.

Remdesivir is the only drug approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) treatment of adult and paediatric patients hospitalised with suspected or laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infection. (With PTI inputs)