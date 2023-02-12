‘Hey, it’s OK’: Anil Kapoor holds stranger’s hand during turbulent flight, gives her life advice
Shikha Mittal’s chanced encounter with Anil Kapoor during a turbulent flight is winning the Internet.
The overhead bin above her opened and began flapping as the plane took off. Right after take-off, the flight became turbulent. She's never been good on aeroplanes. In 2022, she developed a health condition that made her more nervous. The moment she kept her hand on the divider in the middle of the two seats, her co-passenger held her hand and said “Hey it’s ok. Tell me your name. Let’s talk."
