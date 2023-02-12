The overhead bin above her opened and began flapping as the plane took off. Right after take-off, the flight became turbulent. She's never been good on aeroplanes. In 2022, she developed a health condition that made her more nervous. The moment she kept her hand on the divider in the middle of the two seats, her co-passenger held her hand and said “Hey it’s ok. Tell me your name. Let’s talk."

Shikha Mittal spoke about her experience with a co-passenger who comforted her during a turbulent flight and ended up having a conversation for the next couple of hours. The co-passenger was none other than Anil Kapoor, Bollywood’s original Mr India.

Kapoor will be next seen as the antagonist in the Disney+ Hotstar Indian adaptation of The Night Manager, based on the 1993 espionage novel by British writer John le Carre.

As they started the conversation, Kapoor asked about her profession. Shikha Mittal is the founder of Be.artsy and Be Your Own Shakti and Beartsy Foundation. She is an expert on financial literacy.

She said, during the journey, they discussed financial planning, retirement plans, money management and writing a will while discussing movies, property prices and fitness. They also spoke about Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor’s most celebrated on-screen partners.

When asked about his favourite movie, Kapoor told her that he was fond of Jugjugg Jeeyo, Anil Kapoor’s last movie which also stars Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. Mittal told him that he had “recency bias" Anil told her, “Tu haad se jyada intelligent hai (your intelligence in over the top)."

Shikha talked about how disturbed she had been after COVID-19 and vaccines. Kapoor advised her not to worry much. “Look at me. I’m a highly-average man, who focuses on hard work. I work out for 1-2 hours, early to bed, early to rise…that’s why I stay “jhakaas" and look like your age." Shikha reminded him that he was of her father’s age.

She said she would have remained silent in order to protect Kapoor’s privacy if he had not spoken at that moment. But, throughout those two hours, she laughed nonstop, and it seemed as though the plane had just touched down after taking off, Mittal wrote.

Kapoor later told her, “A lot of people will tell you anxiety is bad, but today due to your anxiety we both got a chance to talk, and laugh and now maybe you also treat me to a coffee in Delhi". As she smiled, he hugged her on their way out and said “Shikha The Mittal BYE!".

