HFCL bags order worth 282 cr for Surat metro rail project

HFCL bags order worth 282 cr for Surat metro rail project

1 min read . 10:25 AM IST Livemint
The work order entails the construction of telecommunication systems for the Surat metro rail project phase-I of GMRC. (Photo: PTI)

The said project will be executed within ninety weeks.

Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited (HFCL) said that it has received a contract worth 282 crore for the construction of the Surat metro rail project from Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC). 

The work order entails the construction of telecommunication systems for the Surat metro rail project phase-I of GMRC.

The said project will be executed within ninety weeks.

HFCL further noted that the work order entails the construction of design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of telecommunication systems for the Surat metro rail project phase-I.

