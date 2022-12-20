HGS board approves buyback of 60 lakh shares worth 1,020 crore

HGS board approves buyback of 60 lakh shares worth ₹1,020 crore1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
- A decision in this regard was taken at its board meeting held on Monday, according to a regulatory filing.
The Hinduja Group’s business process management entity, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (HGS) on 19 December has said that its board has approved buyback of 60 lakh shares worth ₹1,020 crore.
A decision in this regard was taken at its board meeting held on Monday, according to a regulatory filing.
As per the filing, the board has approved the buyback price not exceeding ₹1,700 per equity share payable in cash, for an aggregate amount of upto ₹1020 crore, excluding any expenses incurred or to be incurred for the buyback viz. brokerage, costs, fees, turnover charges, taxes such as buyback tax, securities transaction tax and goods and services tax (if any), stamp duty, advisors fees, filing fees, printing and dispatch expenses and other incidental and related expenses and charges.
“The indicative maximum number of equity shares to be bought back at the maximum buyback price subject to the buyback size are 60 lakh equity shares," it said.
However, the actual Equity Shares bought back, may exceed the indicative maximum buyback shares, if the buyback price fixed by the board / buyback committee is less than the maximum buyback price, subject to the number of shares being bought back not exceeding 25 percent of the total number of Equity shares in the paid-up Equity Share capital of the Company and the amount utilized not exceeding the Buyback Size.
It said that the indicative maximum buyback shares represent 14.36 percent and 11.43 percent of the total paid up equity shares of the company as on 30 September, 2022 and 17 December, 2022.
The buyback size represents 24.15 percent and 13.19 percent of the aggregate of the Company's fully paid-up equity share capital and free reserves as per the latest special purpose condensed standalone and consolidated audited financial statements of the company, it said.
The board has constituted a committee called ‘buyback committee’ for the purpose of the buyback in accordance with the regulations and has delegated its powers to do such acts, deeds, matters, and things as it may, in its absolute discretion, deem necessary, expedient, usual or proper in relation to the proposed buyback, it said.
As per the filing, the board has appointed Narendra Singh, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer as the Compliance Officer for the purpose of the proposed Buyback.
