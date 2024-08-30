’Hidden cameras’ at girls’ washrooms at Andhra college spark protests, ’over 300 videos obscene recorded’

A "hidden camera" was reportedly found inside the washroom of a girls' hostel at the SR Gudlavalleru Engineering College in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district. The incident triggered massive protest at the college on Thursday evening. Several videos, purportedly recorded during the protest, were widely circulated on social media.

Meanwhile, Gudlavalleru Sub-Inspector Satyanarayana told ANI, “No hidden cameras have been found on the premises so far, but the investigation is ongoing, and further details are awaited.”

‘300 obscene videos’ claim According to CNN-News 18, nearly 300 obscene videos were recovered from the accused's laptop after it was seized. The accused, Vijay, is a BTech final-year student at the same college, IANS reported. Police said Vijay may have sold the obscene videos to other students, the reports said.

"A BTech final-year student, Vijay Kumar, was detained for allegedly selling the videos. The management's lack of response to the issue, which surfaced a week ago, has angered the students," IANS reported on Friday.

India Today cited students as saying that over 300 videos were allegedly recorded and allegedly circulated among the boys' hostel.

‘We want justice’ Several video circulating on social media showed students protesting with cell phone torch lights and demanding justice. As per News 18, scores of women at the hostel were seen chanting “we want justice” slogans, demanding the authorities to take action against the accused, and assuring their safety on campus.

Mint could not independently verify the videos.

How the incident came to light? The incident unfolded when a group of women "stumbled upon the concealed camera in their washroom" on Thursday evening, NDTV reported. This caused immediate alarm and distress.