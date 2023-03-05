Hidden charges on credit cards: Key things to know

You can face hidden costs while using a credit card. Don't panic. “Some of these might not even apply to your card, and if you're proactive, you can fully avoid them. Most commonly, high-end rewards credit cards with annual fees include travel, business, credit cards for those with terrible credit, and reward cards for those with fair or restricted credit," said Amit Gupta, MD, SAG Infotech.

