India has crossed an important milestone in the fight against covid-19. For the first time, a record number of more than 10.5 lakh covid tests have been conducted in a single day.
Here are the latest updates on number of covid-19 tests done in India:
- With 10,55,027 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, India has further strengthened the national diagnostic capacity of testing more than 10 lakh samples daily.
- The cumulative tests for covid-19 have crossed 4.14 crore (4,14,61,636).
- The exponential jump in the testing capacity and cumulative tests has resulted in an upsurge in the Tests Per Million. They stand at 30,044 today.
- WHO has advised that a country needs 140 tests/day/ million population.
- All State/UTs have crossed the advised number of tests. Several States have demonstrated better performance by registering Positivity Rate lower than the national average.
- A total of 4,14,61,636 samples for COVID-19 were tested across the country till Saturday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) here on Sunday.
- India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 35-lakh mark with a spike of 78,761 new cases and 948 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.
- The COVID-19 tally in the country stands at 35,42,734, the Ministry stated.
- The total number of cases includes 7,65,302 active cases, 27,13,934 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 63,498 fatalities.
- With 1003 labs in the government sector and 580 private labs, 1583 labs are providing testing facilities to the people. These include:
a) Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 811 (Govt: 463 + Private: 348)
b) TrueNat based testing labs: 651 (Govt: 506 + Private: 145)
c) CBNAAT based testing labs: 121 (Govt: 34 + Private: 87)
