Higest ever covid-19 test conducted in a single day.10 updates

Higest ever covid-19 test conducted in a single day.10 updates1 min read . 01:03 PM IST
- The cumulative tests for covid-19 have crossed 4.14 crore (4,14,61,636)
- The covid-19 tally in the country stands at 35,42,734
India has crossed an important milestone in the fight against covid-19. For the first time, a record number of more than 10.5 lakh covid tests have been conducted in a single day.
Here are the latest updates on number of covid-19 tests done in India:
a) Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 811 (Govt: 463 + Private: 348)
b) TrueNat based testing labs: 651 (Govt: 506 + Private: 145)
c) CBNAAT based testing labs: 121 (Govt: 34 + Private: 87)
