Higest ever covid-19 test conducted in a single day.10 updates

India has crossed an important milestone in the fight against covid-19. For the first time, a record number of more than 10.5 lakh covid tests have been conducted in a single day.

Here are the latest updates on number of covid-19 tests done in India:

Here are the latest updates on number of covid-19 tests done in India:

With 10,55,027 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, India has further strengthened the national diagnostic capacity of testing more than 10 lakh samples daily.

The cumulative tests for covid-19 have crossed 4.14 crore (4,14,61,636).

The exponential jump in the testing capacity and cumulative tests has resulted in an upsurge in the Tests Per Million. They stand at 30,044 today.

WHO has advised that a country needs 140 tests/day/ million population.

All State/UTs have crossed the advised number of tests. Several States have demonstrated better performance by registering Positivity Rate lower than the national average.

A total of 4,14,61,636 samples for COVID-19 were tested across the country till Saturday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) here on Sunday.

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 35-lakh mark with a spike of 78,761 new cases and 948 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

The COVID-19 tally in the country stands at 35,42,734, the Ministry stated.

The total number of cases includes 7,65,302 active cases, 27,13,934 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 63,498 fatalities.

With 1003 labs in the government sector and 580 private labs, 1583 labs are providing testing facilities to the people. These include: a) Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 811 (Govt: 463 + Private: 348)

b) TrueNat based testing labs: 651 (Govt: 506 + Private: 145)

c) CBNAAT based testing labs: 121 (Govt: 34 + Private: 87)

