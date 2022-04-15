High airfares take a toll on domestic air traffic

ATF price, which is updated every fortnight, was at a record high on 1 April because of rising crude oil price. ATF price increased 20.74% on 1 April from a month ago to ₹1,12,924.83 per kiloliter in Delhi, while in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai it was ₹1,17,353.71, ₹1,11,690.61, and ₹116,583.71 per kiloliter, respectively. ATF accounts for 30-40% of an airline’s cost structure in India and price hikes pose a risk of crimping the profit margins of airlines, which have been reeling under huge losses over the last few quarters because of the pandemic.